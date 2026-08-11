FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: 100 days to go as Qatar gears up to host second-successive youth WC

After the 2025 edition saw the spotlight shine on several stars, all eyes will be on who the next breakout star will be when the 2026 edition kicks-off in Qatar.





Interestingly, last year we saw the emergence of Egyptian forward and FC Barcelona player Hamza Abdelkarim who featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier this year after shining in Qatar last year.





No doubt, the FIFA U17 World Cup has long served as a launching pad for many of football’s biggest stars.





Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering world-class sporting events, thanks to the top class stadiums and related infrastructure which were also on show during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.





Tickets for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup will go on sale at a later date on www.roadtoqatar.qa .











