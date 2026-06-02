FIFA launches Female Health and Performance Project to better support women’s soccer players

FIFA’s Female Health and Performance Project was created to advance research and knowledge around female athletes, with the goal of helping players receive more individualized support throughout their careers.

The initiative is designed to provide a fuller understanding of the female athlete, taking into account individual and environmental needs while tailoring support to optimize overall health and performance.

The project also addresses a long-standing issue in sports: female athletes have often been trained, coached and evaluated through systems created with men in mind.

The project covers several key topics, including:

Female physiology

Reproductive years

Menstrual health tracking

Pregnancy and postpartum

Fertility

Menopause

Pelvic health

Nutrition

Recovery

Sleep

Strength and conditioning

Screening and profiling