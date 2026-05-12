Ferland Mendy retirement fears dismissed as Real Madrid learn how long France star will be out following surgery

Mendy underwent surgery on Monday in Lyon after suffering a recurrence of a muscular injury in his right thigh. The operation took place at the Jean-Mermoz private hospital and was carried out by specialist Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, with the procedure monitored by Real Madrid’s medical staff. The club later confirmed the operation had been completed successfully.

The surgery targeted an injury to the rectus femoris in Mendy’s right leg, an issue that has troubled the French defender throughout the current campaign. The injury setback occurred during Madrid’s victory over Espanyol on May 3, when Mendy was forced off after just 14 minutes. It marked his fifth injury of a difficult season and has repeatedly disrupted his chances of securing a consistent place in the starting line-up.