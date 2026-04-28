According to Bild, FC Schalke 04 are deeply concerned ahead of their potential promotion play-off against relegation-threatened Fortuna Düsseldorf. The report states that, should they win and secure a return to the Bundesliga, the club are determined to prevent their own supporters from storming the pitch at all costs.
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Fear of a "disaster": FC Schalke 04 is haunted by a major concern and a "nightmare scenario"
A pitch invasion by thousands of fans celebrating promotion would be a “nightmare scenario” for the Royal Blues. It would dredge up painful memories of 2022, when Schalke secured Bundesliga promotion with a dramatic 3–2 home win over FC St. Pauli after trailing 0–2. The euphoria was brief.
Nine people were seriously injured in the resulting pitch invasion, and the senior police director later described the incident as a “near-catastrophe”.
To prevent a repeat on Saturday, Schalke 04—acting on advicefrom police and reported by Bild—will issue an official ban on pitch invasions later this week. Should supporters ignore that warning, the club has promised to end the promotion celebrations instantly, with players and officials withdrawing directly into the tunnel.
Schalke 04 is boosting its steward and police contingent in anticipation of a possible promotion play-off.
To prevent a pitch invasion, the number of stewards and police officers on site is set to rise “significantly”. Police spokesperson Thomas Nowaczyk indirectly confirmed this to Bild: “The club intends to take measures to ensure everyone’s safety and to prevent a pitch invasion. We are on standby at the stadium to ward off any danger, but we will only intervene if there is a threat to life and limb; our top priority is to prevent injuries.”
Financially, a pitch invasion would hit the club hard: a hefty DFB fine and, potentially, the cost of replacing the pitch before the final home game on Matchday 34 against Eintracht Braunschweig—a bill that could reach €250,000.
That scenario remains hypothetical for now, as Schalke must first beat Fortuna at home on Matchday 32 to secure promotion. The visitors will arrive at the Veltins Arena hoping to spoil the party, boosted by a sliver of momentum.
The former promotion hopeful, now battling to avoid a dramatic drop into the third tier, boosted its survival hopes with a vital 3-1 home win last Friday over in-form Dynamo Dresden, who sit fourth in the second-half table and boast the division’s best defence. A point on the road would be a welcome boost as they prepare for the decisive final fixtures against SV Elversberg and at direct rivals Fürth on the last matchday.