FC Cincinnati reportedly enter preliminary discussions for Brazil star Neymar

Cincinnati have explored possible moves for European stars of late. Denkey was the top scorer in the Belgian League when they bought him for $16 million ahead of the 2025 season. They were reportedly close to agreeing on a deal for Weston McKennie, and also engaged in talks with Josh Sargent.

Neymar, for his part, is hoping to be a part of the Brazil squad at the upcoming World Cup. He was not selected for the Selecao's friendlies this March.