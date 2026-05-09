According to tz, Ito could leave Bayern Munich as early as next summer—just two seasons after his arrival—if a suitable offer for the Japanese winger materialises.
Ito joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2024 via a €23.5 million release clause, but his debut season was a bitter disappointment. The 26-year-old suffered a metatarsal fracture shortly before the campaign began, sidelining him for months. He made only six appearances before the same metatarsal broke again.
He returned in November and has since made 21 competitive appearances, featuring more regularly toward the end of the campaign once Bayern had sealed the Bundesliga title and set its sights on the Champions League final.
In the Champions League knockout stage against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, he remained an unused substitute for four full 90-minute matches. In the DFB-Pokal knockout phase, he was introduced, at most, only in the dying minutes.
His contract in Munich runs until 2028, but given the €23.5 million already invested, Bayern would probably demand at least €20 million before entering talks with any suitor.