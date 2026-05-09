FC Bayern news and rumours: A colossal release clause is in play, and the club has reportedly approached an unexpected transfer target

According to tz, Ito could leave Bayern Munich as early as next summer—just two seasons after his move—should a suitable offer materialise for the Japanese winger.
Ito joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in summer 2024 via a €23.5 million release clause, but his debut campaign quickly unravelled. The 26-year-old fractured a metatarsal shortly before the season began, sidelining him for months. He made only six appearances before re-breaking the metatarsal, sidelining him until November.
He finally returned in November and has since made 21 competitive appearances, mostly towards the end of the campaign as Bayern secured the Bundesliga title and chased a Champions League final berth.
In the Champions League knockout stage against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, he remained on the bench for four full 90-minute matches. In the DFB-Pokal knockout phase, he was introduced, at most, only in the dying seconds.
His contract in Munich runs until 2028, but given the €23.5 million the club invested, suitors would probably need to bid at least €20 million to prompt serious negotiations.