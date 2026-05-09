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Jonas Rütten

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FC Bayern news and rumours: A colossal release clause is in play, and the club has reportedly approached an unexpected transfer target

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
T. Araujo
H. Ito
Benfica

FC Bayern are already assembling their squad for next season. Reports indicate that talks are underway with a centre-back. The latest news and rumours surrounding the German record champions.

More news and articles about FC Bayern:

  • Is the FCB his dream club? The transfer saga takes a fresh twist.
  • Is the club eyeing another Magpies star alongside Gordon?
  • Kompany's compatriot is reported to have given the green light for a move to FC Bayern.
  • Tomas AraujoGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern News: Talks reported with new transfer target, despite huge release clause.

    FC Bayern have held talks with Tomas Araujo's representatives to discuss a potential transfer, according to tz.

    Araujo, who can operate at centre-back or right-back, could challenge Konrad Laimer for a spot in the starting XI. The German record champions had also previously monitored Givairo Read.

    The snag is that the 23-year-old only recently signed a long-term deal with Benfica Lisbon until 2029, complete with a reported release clause of €80–100 million. Chelsea have also been linked with the player in the past.

    Given that fee, Bayern are unlikely to pursue him. According to Kicker, the club's top priority remains a versatile attacker who can play on the left wing or through the middle, hence the growing talk of Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

    Still, the German record champions may need fresh central defenders this summer if Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito depart. Kim was already earmarked for transfer last year, and Ito's future at FCB remains uncertain.

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  • hiroki-ito(C)Getty Images

    FC Bayern news and rumours: Hiroki Ito is reportedly free to leave the club once more.

    According to tz, Ito could leave Bayern Munich as early as next summer—just two seasons after his move—should a suitable offer materialise for the Japanese winger.

    Ito joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in summer 2024 via a €23.5 million release clause, but his debut campaign quickly unravelled. The 26-year-old fractured a metatarsal shortly before the season began, sidelining him for months. He made only six appearances before re-breaking the metatarsal, sidelining him until November.

    He finally returned in November and has since made 21 competitive appearances, mostly towards the end of the campaign as Bayern secured the Bundesliga title and chased a Champions League final berth.

    In the Champions League knockout stage against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, he remained on the bench for four full 90-minute matches. In the DFB-Pokal knockout phase, he was introduced, at most, only in the dying seconds. 

    His contract in Munich runs until 2028, but given the €23.5 million the club invested, suitors would probably need to bid at least €20 million to prompt serious negotiations.

  • FC Bayern: Upcoming fixtures for the Bavarians

    DateMatchCompetition
    Saturday, 9 MayVfL Wolfsburg vs. FC BayernBundesliga
    Saturday, 16 MayFC Bayern - 1. FC KölnBundesliga
    Saturday, 23 MayFC Bayern - VfB StuttgartDFB Cup

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