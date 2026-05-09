FC Bayern news and rumours: A colossal release clause is in play, and the club has reportedly approached an unexpected transfer target

FC Bayern have held talks with Tomas Araujo's representatives to discuss a potential transfer, according to tz.

Araujo, who can operate at centre-back or right-back, could challenge Konrad Laimer for a spot in the starting XI. The German record champions had also previously monitored Givairo Read.

The snag is that the 23-year-old only recently signed a long-term deal with Benfica Lisbon until 2029, complete with a reported release clause of €80–100 million. Chelsea have also been linked with the player in the past.

Given that fee, Bayern are unlikely to pursue him. According to Kicker, the club's top priority remains a versatile attacker who can play on the left wing or through the middle, hence the growing talk of Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

Still, the German record champions may need fresh central defenders this summer if Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito depart. Kim was already earmarked for transfer last year, and Ito's future at FCB remains uncertain.