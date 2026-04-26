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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-MAINZ-MUNICHAFP
Christian Guinin

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich could even secure a unique Bundesliga record, but Vincent Kompany’s bold experimental approach is now costing the side for the first time

Bundesliga
FEATURES
Bayern Munich
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
B. Ndiaye
N. Jackson

FC Bayern Munich produced a remarkable second-half fightback on matchday 31, turning a 0–3 half-time deficit against 1. FSV Mainz 05 into a 4–3 victory. Kompany’s bold experiment with youth backfired for the first time, yet the supposedly doomed hosts refused to surrender.

Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany used the match against Mainz 05 to experiment, handing an 18-year-old his first-team debut and eventually leaning on his star-studded bench.

Key takeaways from Bayern’s win against Mainz.

  • Bayern Munich secure a win over Mainz as Kompany's youthful lineup strategy backfires for the first time.

    Saturday’s game fell just short of the record. To match FC Schalke 04’s 1980/81 mark, youngster Bastian Assomo would have had to make his Bundesliga debut as a substitute against Mainz. Back then, Schalke handed top-flight debuts to eleven players under twenty; the current champions have reached only ten.

    With three Bundesliga matches remaining—against Heidenheim, Wolfsburg and Cologne—the club still has a chance to match or even surpass the benchmark. What is clear is that, among Bayern coaches over the past 20 years, Kompany is the most eager to blood young talents and give them a chance to prove themselves in the first team.

    On Saturday he handed midfielder Bara Sapokol his first-team debut. The 18-year-old Senegalese had already made his first-team debut two weeks earlier, coming off the bench in the 5-0 win at FC St. Pauli, and then logged a few more minutes in the title-sealing victory over VfB Stuttgart before being handed his first start in Mainz.

    He had “earned” this privilege, Kompany emphasised before kick-off, stressing that a place in the first team is never a “gift”. You need real maturity to step into a game like this. It’s a big test for Sapoko, but also for the other young lads. At some point, you just have to go through it. You have to be there. Eventually, the moment comes to bring them along.”

    The move had been expected, given Bayern’s high regard for the teenager—Kompany is said to be a particular admirer—and his rapid integration into the first-team setup. “You could see he’s got incredible talent and is a great lad. He’s really grateful. He did a brilliant job today,” enthused Leon Goretzka after the St. Pauli match.

    Against Mainz 05 his talent flickered through, yet fortune was not on his side. Partnered by Aleksandar Pavlovic, the 18-year-old often looked uncomfortable against Mainz’s pressing trio of Paul Nebel, Nadiem Amiri and Kaishu Sano, and was stretched whenever the visitors countered quickly. It was therefore no surprise that the Senegalese teenager looked exposed in the build-up to two of the goals. For the second, he lost possession in the build-up and then failed to win the tackle; for the third, a simple feint by Amiri on the edge of the box sent him tumbling to the turf.

    One poor performance, especially against a well-drilled opponent, is not reason enough to question his long-term potential. At the same time, Kompany’s first “Youth Research” experiment clearly backfired: only after Sapoko was replaced in the 77th minute did Bayern’s build-up play improve, become better structured and, thanks to two late goals, deliver tangible results.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Bayern Munich’s win over Mainz proves that a goal-scorer truly has the edge.

    Nicolas Jackson has largely avoided the spotlight in recent weeks. Despite Bayern’s sporadic offensive struggles caused by the temporary absences of Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof and Harry Kane, the Colombian has stayed under the radar in media coverage.

    Yet there have been several opportunities to spotlight his progress, because the 24-year-old has recently delivered a series of strong performances. In the final, largely meaningless Bundesliga matches that had been won weeks ago, Jackson proved a reliable, consistent goalscorer, netting two goals and providing an assist over the 180 minutes against St. Pauli and Stuttgart.

    He started in Mainz as well, struggled to make an impact during a quiet first half, yet still set the tone after the break with a sharp first-time finish and linked up neatly with substitutes Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

    The narrative that he is a “Bayern flop” does not hold up under scrutiny. Across 29 matches, he has contributed 10 goals and 4 assists, meaning a goal every 115 minutes or a goal contribution every 82 minutes—impressive returns for a player operating mostly as Kane’s backup.

    The quality of his finishes has also improved: once a threat only when Bayern were already three or four goals ahead, he now delivers decisive moments. Against Mainz he sparked the second-half fightback, and a week earlier he netted the crucial 2-1 against VfB during a scrappy phase.

    It therefore comes as something of a surprise that several media outlets had already reported, with unusual certainty, that his departure was a done deal. The €65m buyout clause is now impossible to trigger, since Jackson has not reached the required 40 starts, and sporting director Max Eberl confirmed on ZDF Sportstudio that the negotiated buy-out option will also not be exercised.

    Yet his future at parent club Chelsea appears equally uncertain, so why not open talks and negotiate a lower fee, especially since Kompany is a vocal supporter?

  • FC Bayern MünchenGetty Images

    Bayern Munich's win over Mainz: The attacking axis is red-hot.

    With Serge Gnabry sidelined for the long term, Bayern’s starting attack is all but decided for the remaining Champions League and DFB-Pokal fixtures. Harry Kane leads the line, while Luis Díaz and Michael Olise occupy the wings. In the No. 10 role recently vacated by Gnabry, Jamal Musiala is now the obvious choice.

    The 23-year-old is finding his rhythm after recovering from a fibula fracture suffered at last summer’s Club World Cup, and is edging closer to full sharpness. That timing suits Bayern perfectly, given the thin squad options. With Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof also sidelined, only Nicolas Jackson and Raphael Guerreiro remain as established back-ups.

    That makes seamless interplay on the pitch all the more important. That fluidity was on display against Mainz. After entering as substitutes at the interval, Olise, Kane and Musiala sliced through the hosts’ defence with clever one-twos, sharp feints and incisive runs, turning a 0-3 halftime deficit into a 4-3 win.

    That performance could serve as the ideal dress rehearsal for the upcoming clash with PSG. Although the French champions are a different proposition to Mainz, the Bayern trio’s moves will still give the Parisians plenty to ponder.

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  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s next matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Tuesday, 28 April

    Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Bayern

    Champions League

    Saturday 2 May

    Bundesliga

    Bundesliga

    Wednesday, 6 May

    FC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    Champions League

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB