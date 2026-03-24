Joshua Kimmich plays down Germany’s 2026 World Cup chances as captain prepares for Switzerland test

Speaking in an interview published by DFB.de, Kimmich delivered a blunt assessment of his side's standing in international football ahead of their friendly clash in Basel. The 31-year-old midfielder acknowledged that despite their historical prestige, group stage exits at the last two editions of the competition have knocked them off their perch. As head coach Julian Nagelsmann looks to build momentum before travelling to the United States, Canada and Mexico, the captain remains realistic about the challenges ahead.

He said: "We are no top favourite because we have not delivered in the past tournaments. When the first match starts, it's only about that match and nothing else, completely detached from how past tournaments went."