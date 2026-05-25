Far too little performance for that exorbitant transfer fee! A BVB player is well on the way to becoming a transfer flop

Manager Niko Kovac later described the challenge—which earned only a yellow card—as "almost an assault". Yet five days on, Couto was back to fitness and completed the full 90 minutes on the Bundesliga opening day. Thirty-three matchdays later, the full-back again grabbed the spotlight in the 95th minute. In Bremen, he played a key role in sealing the 2-0 win.

That strike took his season's tally to six goal contributions (three goals, three assists), a 500 per cent improvement on his underwhelming previous campaign. After two seasons, however, his returns remain meagre given his €25 million transfer fee, and the label of "transfer flop" looms larger by the week.

Early in the campaign he strung together several starts and visibly sharpened his game, trimming the technical errors, improving his positioning and duelling prowess, and adding more physicality. He often drifted inside from the wing, and his crosses became more dangerous; five of his six goal contributions came in the first half of the campaign.