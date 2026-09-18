Rank the players from both sides worth relying on in this match, judged on their performances across every previous round of La Liga and their points tally, and the order comes out as follows:

1 - Kylian Mbappé 79 points

2 - Jude Bellingham 66 points

3 - Arda Güler 61 points

4 - Álex Baena 49 points

5 - Vinícius Júnior 48 points

6 - Lee Kang-in 47 points

7 - Jan Oblak 42 points

8 - David Hancko 39 points

9 - Álex Grimaldo 39 points

10 - Marcos Llorente 38 points

Take both teams as a whole and Atlético Madrid stand out at the back. Diego Simeone's side boast four of the five best defenders in the derby: Hancko, Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente and Le Normand, all ranking above Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen on 30 points.

In goal, Thibaut Courtois trails Jan Oblak. He has racked up 37 points so far, against 42 for the Slovenian who will guard Atlético's net in the derby.

Up front, Real Madrid naturally take charge under coach José Mourinho, with three of the five best attackers in the derby: Mbappé, Vinícius and Yan Diomande, alongside Giuliano Simeone and Ademola Lookman.

Midfield tells the same story. Three Los Blancos players feature: Bellingham on 66 points, Arda Güler on 61 and Federico Valverde on 30, against just two from Atlético in Álex Baena on 49 points and Lee Kang-in on 47.