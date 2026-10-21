The incident dates back to October 2004, when Arsenal travelled to Old Trafford chasing their 50th consecutive Premier League match without defeat. Yet the game earned its fame for what happened after the final whistle.

Arsenal's historic run ended in defeat. Tension then boiled over between both sets of players in the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms, with jostling and altercations, before someone threw a slice of pizza that struck Ferguson. That moment became the centrepiece of one of English football's most famous tales, later known as "Pizzagate", according to Manchester Evening News.

For years nobody knew who threw the slice, despite growing suspicions over Fabregas. Ferguson himself pointed to the Spaniard as a suspect, while former Arsenal defender Martin Keown fuelled the speculation when he spoke of "a highly skilled Spanish player" without naming him.

Fabregas finally settled the debate during his appearance on Sky in 2018, saying: "Suddenly I heard voices, and I wondered what was happening, then I came out holding the slice of pizza, and I saw Sol Campbell, Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown, with everyone jostling."

He continued: "I wanted to take part in the clash, but I didn't know how to do it, so I just threw the slice of pizza. And when I saw the person it struck, that wasn't what I meant."

Fabregas later confirmed he apologised directly to Ferguson, telling beIN Sports: "I found out later that it struck Sir Ferguson, and I had already apologised publicly, and I will repeat my apology. It was not deliberate, but a moment that happened spontaneously. I was young in age, and I certainly would not use a slice of pizza now, I would get straight into the clash!".