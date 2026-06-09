VIDEO: Shocked Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro is stopped by security in USA & has his bag searched ahead of Uzbekistan's friendly clash with Netherlands
Cannavaro caught up in extensive security screening
Cannavaro found himself at the centre of an unusual airport incident after arriving in the United States with the Uzbekistan national team delegation. The former Italy captain and World Cup winner was singled out for a detailed security inspection. Footage shared online shows security personnel searching the Italian's belongings while he waited nearby. Despite his status as one of football's most recognisable figures, Cannavaro underwent the same procedures as the rest of the travelling party.
The incident occurred ahead of Uzbekistan's friendly against the Netherlands, which De Oranje eventually won 2-1 thanks to two goals from Cody Gakpo, while Uzbekistan's only goal was scored by Igor Sergeev.
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Questions raised over treatment of Cannavaro's side
While the entire Uzbekistan delegation appears to have been subjected to strict checks, the images involving Cannavaro attracted the most attention because of his profile within the game. The Uzbekistan coach also admitted he was surprised by the inspection, and said after the match: "They said to me it’s the rules, but in the end the check was only for us. You need to ask them."
- Getty Images
Uzbekistan is gearing up for its first World Cup
Despite the recent headline-grabbing incident, Cannavaro's team will remain focused on their preparations for the tournament. They will be appearing in their first World Cup and are hoping to qualify from Group K, which also includes Portugal, the DR Congo, and Colombia.