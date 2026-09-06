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F1 Grand Prix of ItalyGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

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F1, Antonelli in legendary style at Monza: wins from 19th on the grid

Ferrari struggle in the Italian Grand Prix

Twenty-six overtakes sealed one of the most incredible victories in F1 history. Andrea Kimi Antonelli added another extraordinary chapter to his 2026 season by winning the Italian GP from the back of the grid.


Kimi Antonelli, driving for Mercedes, won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, 60 years after Scarfiotti and 60 years after the last victory by an Italian. Kimi shouted with joy and fought back tears as he crossed the line: "It feels like a dream, it’s crazy". The 20-year-old Italian extended his lead at the top of the world championship standings.


  • At Monza, Russell finished second and Verstappen third. Ferrari disappointed: Hamilton came sixth, while Leclerc hit the wall after three laps

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  • "I’m absolutely delighted, I would never have thought I’d find myself here today. This is a dream come true," said an emotional Kimi. "Going into the gravel towards the end? It was frightening, but I managed to recover. Having fresher tyres than Russell was important in setting the pace," Antonelli added.

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