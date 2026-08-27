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'Excited to keep working, keep improving' - New York Red Bulls sign striker Julian Hall to four-year contract extension
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A well deserved deal
Hall has long been regarded as a top talent for the Red Bulls, and broke into the side for good under new manager Michael Bradley this season. The USMNT striker has been a starter for RBNY since the first day of the season, and has rewarded his head coach with 16 goal contributions, who seem poised to return to the playoffs after seeing a lengthy postseason streak snapped last year.
Hall expressed his excitement at penning a deal in a statement:
“I’m really happy to sign a new contract with Red Bull New York,” Hall said. “This club has been a huge part of my development, and I’m grateful for everyone who has believed in me and helped me get to this point. I feel like I’m continuing to grow as a player, and I’m excited to keep working, keep improving and help this team achieve our goals.”
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Chances of moving abroad still strong
The new contract, which sees Hall move to a U-22 initiative slot in the Red Bulls' salary structure, will likely do little to prevent Hall from moving to Europe in the next few years. European giants Atletico Madrid, as well as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in the teenager, who signed for the Red Bulls at 15. He is the first RBNY youth product to sign a U-22 deal, and the youngest American to reach an agreement of that type.
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A USMNT future?
Hall is expected to be among the contenders to play a role for the USMNT in the coming years. He has represented the U.S. at multiple youth levels, and would seem to be well placed to move into the senior side. Yet there might be a recruitment fight for Hall, who is also eligible to represent Poland. He told ESPN that he has not had talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino about appearing for the USMNT. Pochettino's side have four friendlies at the end of September.
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Plenty of work to do
Hall has been a part of Bradley's much-changed RBNY side, which has focused heavily on youth. The striker is joined by highly regarded central midfielder Adri Mehmeti, who has also been linked with a USMNT call up. The Red Bulls are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and hoping to snap a three-game winless streak.
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