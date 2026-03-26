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Canada Five Keys GFXGOAL
Benjamin Steiner

'Exactly what he needed' - Can Cyle Larin and Ismaël Koné's recent form spark Jesse Marsch’s Canada? Five keys vs Tunisia and Iceland

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Canada’s final World Cup tune-up is here. With Cyle Larin and Ismaël Koné in form, and fringe players fighting for spots, GOAL highlights what to watch for in matches against Tunisia and Iceland.

When Jesse Marsch leads Canada out at BMO Field this week, the stakes will feel different.

For the first time, Canada will play in front of the newly renovated BMO Field, where capacity has increased from 30,000 to 45,000 for this summer’s tournament. There are just two matches this March - against No. 74-ranked Iceland and World Cup-bound No. 47 Tunisia - and after that, the next time they walk out there, it will be for the World Cup opener.

Injuries have impacted the Canadian Men’s National Team since the 2025 Concacaf Nations League finals and a third-place match win over the U.S. Men’s National Team. Lead star Alphonso Davies suffered a torn ACL in that game and hasn’t donned the Red and White since, while Stephen Eustàquio, Moïse Bombito, Alistiar Johnston, Promise David, and several others will be unavailable for the penultimate preparation window. 

March, then, offers a crucial window to fine-tune the team’s tactical identity while giving fringe players one last chance to push for a World Cup spot. Marsch is expected to name his final Canada squad after June friendlies against Uzbekistan in Edmonton and Ireland in Montréal.

“If everybody's 100 percent fit, I could probably pick 24 or 25 guys right now for a World Cup squad. But the reality is not everybody will be in 100 percent form and fitness,” Marsch told reporters this week.

“We didn't want to have a camp that was full of 10 or 11 injured guys. This will be an opportunity for some new faces to be in the camp and learn what we do and make a case for themselves, and an obvious chance for everyone to make one last impression.”

GOAL looks at five keys for the CanMNT against Iceland and Tunisia…

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    The Koné factor

    In the summer before the World Cup, Marsch lauded himself as an “agent” of sorts, having helped his players secure club situations that would allow them to elevate their play.

    Through the summer window, eight CanMNT players made moves, and of the 26 players on the March roster, 18 have switched clubs since March 2025.

    Central midfielder Ismaël Koné’s move to recently-promoted Serie A side U.S. Sassuolo after a falling out with Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi was chief among them. Since joining the Italian side, Koné has played 27 Serie A matches and has five goals, while often orchestrating transitions in play against some of Italy’s biggest clubs. 

    “Ismaël is now an established player and in the two years that I've been here, I think he now understands more about what higher levels look like and how to be more reliable and disciplined,” Marsch said at training Tuesday. 

    “He’s been outstanding at Sassuolo, not just with the ball, but with his defensive responsibilities, and the intensity that he plays with is at a different level. We expect him to be a cornerstone of what we do this summer.”

    Koné will look to impress against Tunisia - he’s suspended against Iceland - as he aims to lock down a starting role at the World Cup. He will have the opportunity to prove that in the heart of Canada’s 4-4-2, even though it won’t come alongside Eustáquio, an effective lock to start in one of the midfield roles. 

    While Eustàquio brings distribution, Koné adds a dynamic aspect to possession. When he is on his game, he can glide with the ball, sneaking past defenders in tight spaces and dictating the tempo, while also eyeing threaded passes to forwards.

    He has shown himself to be more physical off the ball this season and has progressed at each CanMNT camp. His qualities are unique among the player pool and potential central midfielders, including LAFC’s Mathieu Choiniére, RSC Anderlecht’s Nathan Saliba, and Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio. 

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    Cyle Larin, welcome back

    Cyle Larin has scored the second-most all-time goals for the CanMNT, trailing only Jonathan David. The two formed a potent partnership that led Canada to the 2022 World Cup, and Larin, at one point, was among the most clinical strikers in CONCACAF.

    Yet, he has had a mixed couple of years since. 

    He hit outstanding form with eight goals in 19 matches in a 2023 effort as Valladolid fought relegation from La Liga. After that, he couldn’t find regular minutes or production with Mallorca, and a recent loan spell at Feyenoord saw him score once in 15 appearances.

    In January, once again with Marsch’s push and guidance, he joined EFL Championship side Southampton. So far, it’s been splendid. 

    A burly and physical striker never known for his pace, Larin has rekindled his mobility as the Saints’ top attacking option and appears more in shape than he has since the last World Cup. He scored on his debut and is now up to four goals and an assist across 11 matches.

    “Larin’s move to Southampton is exactly what he needed,” Marsch said, beaming at the striker’s return to form. “You can see like now already, his confidence, his rhythm, his fitness, his power, everything like he looks really good, so we are really excited.”

    With Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s serial goalscorer Promise David sidelined with an injury that could keep him out of the World Cup, Larin’s potential alongside Jonathan David in a return to Canada’s old reliable attacking partnership could be the solution. At the very least, they’ll get a chance in this camp. 

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    The goalkeeping question

    The battle between Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau and Inter Miami CF’s Dayne St. Clair for the top goalkeeper job continues this window. And it comes as both struggle with their new Florida-based clubs to start the 2026 MLS season. 

    Marsch says each will play once this window. Yet, St. Clair appears to have the inside lane on the No. 1 job, having been tipped for the higher-seeded game in each of the two-match windows over the past year. 

    In the past, St. Clair’s pure shot-stopping set him apart, but Crépeau closed that gap in 2025. At the same time, St. Clair elevated his distribution and command of possession during his MLS Goalkeeper of the Year campaign with Minnesota United - an area long considered Crépeau’s strength.

    In an October scoreless draw against Colombia, St. Clair didn’t see much action, but he still made a key breakaway save on Luis Díaz and showed composure by holding the ball after stops to run down the clock.

    The biggest challenge is simply form. Crépeau has struggled on an under-performing Orlando, allowing 11 goals on 30 shots, while St. Clair has had a rough transition to a Miami side that often appears defensively incoherent. 

    One of those two is almost certain to get the top job, which Marsch will commit to in June, but keep an eye on 22-year-old Barnsley backstop Owen Goodman. He holds the advantage for the third keeper role, but might surprise if given an opportunity. 

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    Biggest challenge ahead?

    Facing No. 47-ranked Tunisia, Canada take on their toughest pre-World Cup test, with none of Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, or Uzbekistan likely to surpass the Eagles of Carthage by June. Marsch will likely lean on his strongest lineup and look to see how his side handles controlling possession.

    Tunisia may not boast superstars like other tournament-bound nations, but have strength in wide areas through Yan Valery and Ali Abdi, which should test Canada’s expected fullback duo of Niko Sigur and Richie Laryea. Iceland, meanwhile, have veteran Gylfi Sigurdsson and Hákon Haraldsson.

    Both opponents will recognize Canada’s frustrations against a low block that concedes possession. It’s a setup that has posed problems throughout Marsch’s tenure, given its emphasis on counterpressing and transition play. 

    While that approach has delivered a strong showing against France, Colombia, Argentina, and other top teams, the World Cup group stage will present a different challenge: Both Qatar and Switzerland, with the possible exception of Italy, are likely to sit back and force Canada to control the game in a way that it has yet to find success.

    Given their World Cup group and the types of opponents Canada has lined up pre-tournament, the Tunisia game is vital to show some progression in controlling a game. At the same time, the Iceland contest will see them look to dismantle a stingy defensive effort.

    “We worked a lot on final third and final third entry moments so that we can be a little bit sharper,” Marsch said after the team’s first training session in March. “I know we have quality.”

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    Managing a leadership void

    Without Davies or Eustàquio, Canada’s usual choices for captain, the team will need leadership. That comes not only from individual players but also from the collective mentality that the team has developed since the 2022 World Cup and, more so, since May 2024 under Marsch. 

    Larin, despite a reserved public tone, is well respected and demanding in the locker room, while David is likely to captain the team, but more so through his play than any major moments off the pitch. 

    Outside of the attacking pair, Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea has the group’s ear and is one of the longest-tenured players. With an approach that often dances along the line over fair-play and yellow cards, his style and consistency, as one of Canada’s top playmakers in 2025, will be critical. 

    In the days of John Herdman and the previous World Cup era, Canada was defined by its “brotherhood,” a common refrain from the group. Heading into March, it relies on an evolved version of that mantra and a mix of leaders. The challenge without Davies or Eustáquio will further emphasize the team's identity and collective confidence heading into the summer. 


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