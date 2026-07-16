Ex-England star claims there's 'no way' Thomas Tuchel can stay on as manager in X-rated rant & names two possible replacements

England’s dreams of World Cup glory ended in familiar heartbreak as they surrendered a 1-0 lead against Argentina to crash out in the semi-finals. Despite Anthony Gordon giving the Three Lions the lead, Argentina successfully continued their tournament trend of deciding matches in the dying moments, scoring twice through Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to deny England a place in the World Cup final for the first time since their sole triumph in 1966.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt did not hold back in his assessment of the manager's future. "There’s no way he can stay on. Not a f***ing cat in hell’s chance after that," Butt said. "If he stays on, John McDermott needs to be sacked as well. There’s no way you can keep him now. He’s not a Sir Bobby Robson or Kevin Keegan, someone that the nation loves."