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Ex-Chelsea and Newcastle striker takes over as sporting director of Ligue 1 side
Le Havre bring Ba back to his roots
Le Havre have confirmed the appointment of former Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham striker Ba as their new sporting director. The 41-year-old succeeds Bodmer and will oversee the club’s sporting operations at the Stade Oceane. The move marks a return to familiar surroundings for Ba, who spent his childhood and teenage years in Le Havre before establishing himself as one of African football’s most recognisable figures.
The appointment was officially announced on Friday after weeks of speculation. Ba retired from playing in 2021 and has quickly moved into football administration. He now takes on one of the most important roles at a club looking to strengthen its position in Ligue 1.
Le Havre welcome Ba home
Le Havre highlighted Ba’s connection to the city in their announcement, welcoming him back to the club and the region where he grew up.
"It's a bit of a homecoming: Demba Ba spent his childhood and adolescence in Le Havre, and is now returning to settle in the Ocean City!" read the club's official statement.
"With this experience and a builder's spirit, Demba Ba has now joined Le Havre AC. He will continue to develop the club and help it establish itself in Ligue 1! Welcome, Demba!"
Success at Dunkerque earned him the opportunity
Ba arrives after a successful spell as a sporting executive at Dunkerque in Ligue 2. His work there drew praise for recruitment and squad management, helping establish his reputation away from the pitch.
Meanwhile, Ba's playing career included spells in England and Turkey, giving him experience across different football environments. Le Havre will hope that background can help attract talent and support the club’s ambitions in Ligue 1.
- AFP
A key transfer window awaits
Ba’s immediate focus will be preparing Le Havre for the upcoming transfer window. One of his first responsibilities will be ensuring the squad has the quality and depth required to compete consistently in the French top flight. Replacing Bodmer brings added pressure, but Le Havre will expect Ba to build on the foundations already in place.