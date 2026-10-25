"Everyone has failed there": a strongly worded warning to Nagelsmann about the Manchester United trap

Kahn, who worked alongside Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich, used an appearance on Sky Germany to urge the German coach to think carefully about his next move. He warned of the risks that come with taking charge of Manchester United.

"The Premier League and Manchester United have not been known for stability in the manager's position in recent years," he added. "He has to ask himself: what is my next move? And should it be the right move? Or do I immediately associate myself with a huge risk like Manchester United, where almost every coach has failed in recent years, sooner or later? He should study carefully the place he is going to."