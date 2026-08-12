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Everton forward Martin Sherif charged by the FA over alleged 61 betting breaches
FA charge details
The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the Football Association have charged Sherif for allegedly breaching strict betting rules. Sherif is accused of placing 61 bets on football matches during a 15-month period stretching from November 20 in 2024 to February 12 in 2026.
The FA released a detailed statement to confirm the disciplinary proceedings. The statement read: "Martin Sherif of Everton FC has been charged with breaching the FA's betting rules. It's alleged that the player breached FA Rule E1.2 in respect of 61 bets placed on football matches between 20 November 2024 and 12 February 2026. Martin Sherif has until Monday 17 August to provide a response."
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Everton and loan spells
Sherif has been with Everton since the age of 13 and previously trained with the first team, although he has never made a professional appearance for the senior side. The attacker spent time away from Everton last season to gain senior experience in the lower divisions of English football.
Sherif joined Rotherham United on loan, where he scored two goals in 10 League One appearances before his spell was cut short in December due to injuries. Sherif then moved to Port Vale on loan in February. He managed to score two goals in 17 matches for Port Vale but was ultimately unable to help the club avoid relegation to League Two.
Club stance and support
Everton have not yet released an official public statement regarding the charges brought against Sherif. However, The Athletic reported that a source close to Everton confirmed the club have plans to deal with the situation internally.
According to the anonymous source, Everton will fully cooperate with the FA throughout the disciplinary process while ensuring they provide the necessary support for Sherif during this period. English football authorities strictly prohibit players from betting on any football matches worldwide to protect the integrity of the sport. Sherif must now work with Everton and his legal representatives to formulate a response to the allegations before the looming deadline set by the FA.
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What happens next?
Sherif has until Monday to formally respond to the betting charges. If Sherif is found guilty, he could face a lengthy suspension from all football activities, similar to punishments handed out to other players for betting breaches in recent years. Everton will await the final verdict from the FA before deciding on any further internal disciplinary action regarding his future at the club.
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