Spain sit top of the FIFA rankings, but they have a marketing problem to solve if they want to keep pace with the world's biggest national teams. That gap looks stranger than ever after they conquered European and world football, winning Euro 2024 and then the 2026 World Cup.

In a report on Monday, the newspaper Marca revealed that Spain's shirt sales and sponsorship revenues run five times lower than those of France, Germany and Brazil. The paper added: "In fact, they are even lower than the revenues of Portugal and Italy." Spain are enjoying their finest era, yet their kit revenues lag well behind the giants of the international game. Logically, the Spanish federation should be pulling in around 100 million euros, the figure those federations command.

A second World Cup star appeared on the La Roja shirt for the first time at Wembley against England, and it lit up the Spanish public. The federation will officially unveil it in Seville tomorrow, Tuesday.

Sensing the momentum, the Spanish Football Federation have set an ambitious, clear target: increase the national team's kit sponsorship revenues at least fivefold.

Spain's shirt bearing the second star went on sale on 4 August.

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