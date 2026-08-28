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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Europa League, Juventus’s opponents: all the home and away matches

Juventus
Europa League

All Juventus' opponents in the Europa League league phase

Monaco hosted today's draw for the league phase of the Europa League, with two Italian clubs involved: Juventus and AC Milan.


Juventus will face: Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rennes, Ferencvaros, Omonia Nicosia, Celta Vigo, NEC and Hapoel Be'er-Sheva.


At home, Juventus will take on Real Sociedad, Rennes, Omonia and NEC, while their away fixtures are against AZ Alkmaar, Ferencvaros, Celta Vigo and Hapoel Be'er-Sheva.



  • The opponents

    Real Sociedad: eighth in La Liga. They won the Copa del Rey by beating Atlético Madrid on penalties in the final, their fourth triumph in the competition. The team's star player is Mikel Oyarzabal: captain, forward and symbol of the side, as well as a key figure for world champions Spain.


    AZ Alkmaar: seventh in the Eredivisie. They won the KNVB Beker, beating NEC Nijmegen 5-1 in the final to claim the fifth title in their history. Peer Koopmeiners plays for AZ: Teun's brother, the Juventus midfielder, and one of the irreplaceable pillars in midfield.


    Rennes: sixth in Ligue 1. They went out in the Coupe de France round of 16 after Marseille beat them. The most important player is Estéban Lepaul, Ligue 1's top scorer in 2025-26.


    Ferencváros: second in the Hungarian league, NB I. They won the Magyar Kupa, claiming their 25th domestic trophy in the competition. The Hungarian side include Naby Keïta, the former Liverpool and Guinea midfielder.


    Omonia Nicosia: champions of Cyprus, winning their 22nd domestic title. They went out in the quarter-finals of the Cypriot Cup and the trophy went to Pafos.


    Celta Vigo: sixth in La Liga and into the Europa League. They went out in the Copa del Rey in the last 32 after Albacete knocked them out. The star is Iago Aspas, a forward and undisputed leader, the record man and the team's technical and emotional reference point. There is also Marcos Alonso, an experienced defender with a past in the Premier League and Serie A (Fiorentina).


    NEC Nijmegen: third in the Eredivisie, the best top-flight finish in their history. KNVB Beker finalists, they lost 5-1 to AZ Alkmaar. Up front there is Koki Ogawa, Japanese and the team's attacking reference point. In defence there is the experienced Bram Nuytinck, former Udinese and Sampdoria centre-back and leader of the back line.


    Hapoel Be'er Sheva: champions of Israel, claiming their fifth domestic title. They also reached the State Cup final, where they lost 2-1 to Maccabi Tel Aviv.


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