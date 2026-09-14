Erling Haaland's goal in the recent Manchester derby dragged Premier League refereeing errors back into the spotlight. VAR let the winner stand, handing the match to Manchester City, before the referees' committee admitted they had misjudged the impact of Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position.
The committee conceded after the match that the video assistant referee should have treated Fernandez's involvement differently and sent the referee to the pitchside screen to review it. Another admission of a refereeing error, delivered only once the game was done and the result settled.
Haaland's goal joins a long list of officiating blunders the Premier League has served up in recent years.