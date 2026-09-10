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'Hat-trick hero... but still complaining?!' – Why Ermedin Demirovic refused to celebrate properly after 12-minute blitz
Demirovic hat-trick seals perfect European start
Ermedin Demirovic delivered a masterclass in clinical finishing as VfB Stuttgart marked the 133rd anniversary of their founding with a 3-1 victory over Viking FK. The Bosnian international scored all three goals at the MHP Arena to hand Sebastian Hoeness' side an ideal start to their Champions League league phase.
Stuttgart overcame a hesitant opening period to dominate proceedings, with Demirovic breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute.
Although Zlatko Tripic equalised two minutes later on the counter, Demirovic struck twice more before the interval to seal the three points.
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Striker delighted with dream treble
Speaking after his match-winning performance, Demirovic expressed satisfaction at helping the Bundesliga side justify their status as match favourites. He poked home a clever Angelo Stiller pass for his first, before twice combining with strike partner Deniz Undav to complete a 12-minute treble.
His second goal found the roof of the net, while his third demonstrated supreme composure and ball control inside the penalty box.
"The win is a nice way to kick off the Champions League campaign," Demirovic stated. "We've picked up three points and I'm pleased about my three goals."
Demirovic demands defensive improvements
Despite his personal heroics and the team's commanding first-half display, Demirovic refused to get carried away. The forward acknowledged that Norwegian visitors Viking created moments of concern, particularly during counter-attacks in the second period.
He echoed head coach Sebastian Hoeness' sentiment, stressing that the squad must refine their tactical discipline as the tournament progresses.
"We also know that we can do better in one or two situations and need to tighten up in our defensive transitions," Demirovic added. "But on the whole, we achieved our objective for this evening."
- Pressefoto Baumann
Stuttgart build momentum after anniversary win
With three points secured on home soil, Stuttgart turn their attention to maintaining their strong form across domestic and European commitments.
Undav missed late opportunities to extend the lead, but Hoeness' men controlled the closing stages effectively to see out the victory.
Demirovic's clinical form provides a massive boost for Stuttgart as they prepare for increasingly demanding league phase fixtures ahead.
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