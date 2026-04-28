Erling Haaland sends clear message to Real Madrid & Barcelona as Man City striker discusses his future

Haaland has moved to decisively shut down speculation regarding a potential exit from Manchester City. The 25-year-old, widely regarded as the most clinical finisher in world football, has been a perennial target for the Spanish press, with reports suggesting Real Madrid or Barcelona could trigger a move to lure him away from the Premier League.

However, having signed a landmark 10-year contract at the Etihad Stadium in January 2025, Haaland has made it clear that he views his long-term future in Manchester. The striker expressed his excitement for the club's trajectory, ending any immediate hopes the Spanish giants had of securing his signature.