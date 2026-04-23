Erling Haaland backed to smash Mohamed Salah & Thierry Henry record as unstoppable Man City striker targets third Golden Boot in domestic treble bid

If Haaland continues to score, then City will remain in contention for more major honours. They have already lifted the Carabao Cup in 2026, have moved to the top of the Premier League table and reached the FA Cup semi-finals - where they will face Championship side Southampton on Saturday.

Pressed on whether he expects Guardiola’s side to go on and complete a clean sweep of domestic honours, wrapping up another notable treble in the process, Dickov said: “Yeah, I do.

“I think if you had said maybe three weeks ago, four weeks ago, that if you looked at City's run, and I've said this before, the Arsenal Carabao Cup final, Liverpool in the FA Cup, Chelsea away in the league and Arsenal in the league - and they were nine points behind Arsenal at the time - you'd have said there was absolutely no chance, probably no chance of them winning anything, the way things were going.

“You flip that around in the space of a month, three weeks, and there's every single chance that they could go ahead and do it. That wouldn't surprise me. You would expect them to beat Southampton in the FA Cup, that's no disrespect to them. And I would expect them to go ahead now and win their last five league games.

“So going from a season, which is crazy, that looked as if it was going to be trophy-less, which is unthinkable to say two seasons in a row for City, to now having an unbelievable chance of winning the domestic treble, I don't think it's out of their hands.”