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'It was a difficult fight!' - Erling Haaland hails Man City resilience as record-equalling double downs Porto
Norwegian striker strikes twice
City opened their Champions League league-phase campaign with a 2-0 victory over Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday evening. Haaland broke the deadlock with a guided header before doubling the advantage with a close-range finish late in the second half. The positive result secured all three points and preserved a perfect start to the season for Enzo Maresca's side.
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Haaland hails team resilience
Haaland praised the determination shown by the Citizens in overcoming an intimidating home atmosphere. Speaking to Amazon Prime, the striker said: "It was a difficult fight, man against man. They are a top team, honestly they are impressive.
"They play amazing football so well done to them, but with all the pressure [on us] we had to deliver on the biggest stage. That's what we did today. I think honestly we controlled the first half.
"A bit uncomfortable when they came a bit high, but we created a lot of chances. I could of easily of had a lot more goals, but second half we scored and they pushed us for a good 25 minutes, but again we managed to hold through and then finish the game.
"I think these are the games that we have to win, and we have had a great start to the season. In the Champions League you have to win games because if not you suddenly get all the pressure and then you never know what's going to happen."
Striker matches Aguero record
Haaland's decisive brace saw him register his 36th Champions League goal for City, equalling club legend Aguero as the club's joint-all-time top scorer in Europe's premier competition in just 40 outings.
Reflecting on the relentless culture within the dressing room, the Norwegian striker insisted the squad can never let their standards drop: "We have to demand a lot from each other, and we have to win games. At Man City you have to win games and you have to win trophies."
When asked whether Maresca would be satisfied with the collective display in a hostile environment, Haaland added: "I hope so. We win away with a difficult game. Look at this atmosphere it was unreal at times. I hope he's happy."
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Manchester derby awaits City
Having now won their last four matches across all competitions, City switch their focus back to the Premier League as they look to extend their flawless start. Haaland's clinical form in front of goal will again be pivotal when they lock horns with local rivals Manchester United this weekend. A resolute away victory in Porto provides the perfect springboard ahead of a fierce Manchester derby.
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