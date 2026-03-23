Enzo Fernandez stresses 'zero talks' with Real Madrid but remains ambiguous on Chelsea future

According to a report by AS, Fernandez was quick to cool down the intense media chatter surrounding a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to reporters upon arriving at Ezeiza airport for international duty with Argentina, the 25-year-old provided a comprehensive response to the ongoing speculation. He stated: "Now there are a few months left until the season ends. Real Madrid? The truth is that there is nothing, zero talks. Now we are focused on Chelsea, on what remains of the last games. After the World Cup, we will see."