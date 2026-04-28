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Enzo Fernandez spotted on Madrid trip less than a month on from Chelsea taking disciplinary action against midfielder for transfer hint
Midfielder visits Spanish capital amid speculation
The Chelsea midfielder has been photographed in Madrid, less than a month after sparking a firestorm with comments regarding a potential move to Real Madrid. Fernandez was spotted in the city less than 24 hours after his heroic performance in the 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds United, and appeared unfazed by recent internal friction at Stamford Bridge.
The 25-year-old was seen taking in the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament and strolling through the streets with fellow Chelsea stars Cucurella and Pedro. The trip comes at a delicate time for the Argentine international, whose outspoken admiration for the Spanish capital recently put him at odds with the club hierarchy.
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Recent disciplinary action and transfer links
At the start of April, Chelsea acted decisively after Fernandez appeared to openly invite links to the Bernabeu, admitting: "I’d like to live in Madrid. It’s a beautiful city, reminds me of Buenos Aires."
The comments resulted in an internal suspension for two matches, when the Blues face Manchester City in the Premier League and Port Vale in the FA Cup. However, after serving his time, Fernandez opted to spend his sanctioned time off in the very city he touted as a future home. While the trip was approved by the coaching staff, it has once again placed his long-term commitment to the London club under the media microscope.
Success on the pitch masks off-field drama
Despite the noise, Fernandez remains indispensable on the field. Fernandez was the hero against Leeds, netting a 23rd-minute header and earning Man of the Match honours for a dominant display. Interim Chelsea manager Calum McFarlane was full of praise for the midfielder’s resilience.
"He's a winner – he's got so much talent, he's got so much fire," McFarlane explained. "He's massive for this group and the best thing about Enzo is that he can do a bit of everything, but when it gets tough, you see the fight in him."
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Focus shifts to FA Cup final
With a trip to the FA Cup final secured, Chelsea will need Fernandez at his best to salvage a trophy from a tumultuous season, with a Wembley meeting against Manchester City scheduled for May 16.
For now, the Chelsea faithful remain divided: while his match-winning contributions are vital, the sight of Fernandez in Madrid so soon after a disciplinary row could leave many questioning where his heart truly lies for the 2026-27 campaign.