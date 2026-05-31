Is Enzo Fernandez an Elliot Anderson transfer alternative for Man City? Links to Chelsea midfielder addressed as priorities for summer window are revealed

As City prepare for life after Guardiola, the recruitment team has identified their number one priority for the upcoming window. While several high-profile names have been circulated, it's Elliot Anderson who sits at the top of the club's shortlist. City are reportedly working hard to wrap up a deal for the midfielder before the World Cup kicks off, showing a clear intent to settle their business early. The urgency stems from a desire to address the midfield engine room quickly so the club can pivot to other areas of the squad.

"The big one that will surprise nobody is Elliot Anderson. Not only is he City's No.1 priority but the club want it to be done before the World Cup - and that is fast approaching. It's not terminal if it doesn't get done by then, but City are striving to get it over the line so that they can move on to other areas that need addressing," Simon Bajkowski explained via Manchester Evening News.