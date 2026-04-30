Enzo Fernandez's agent responds after video shows Chelsea star greeting Jude Bellingham in Madrid

Javier Pastore, the former Paris Saint-Germain star who now represents Fernandez, has moved to dismiss claims that his client is pushing for a move to Madrid. Speculation intensified after images emerged on social media showing Fernandez attending the Madrid Open alongside Chelsea team-mates Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro, where he was also seen greeting Bellingham. This is a month on from Chelsea taking disciplinary action against the midfielder for what they perceived as unprofessional behaviour and a potential transfer hint.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Pastore clarified the situation behind the player's frequent visits to Spain. "A lot is being said, but the truth is that nothing is really happening. He’s focused on finishing the season strongly at Chelsea," Pastore explained. "It’s true he made some comments that perhaps weren’t ideal at the time, but he didn’t say anything unusual. He simply spoke about Madrid, which he really likes."







