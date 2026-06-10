Game delayed! England's last World Cup warm-up clash pushed back as Florida storm floods pitch

The Three Lions were scheduled to face Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday evening, but the kick-off time has been significantly pushed back. Images from the ground showed water pooling on the playing surface as a heavy downpour hampered the final logistics of Thomas Tuchel's pre-tournament preparations.

The decision to hold the match was quickly communicated to fans through official channels. A statement from England's official social media account read: "Today’s game against Costa Rica has been delayed due to weather conditions in Orlando. We’ll provide further updates as soon as we have them."

BBC Sport reporter Ian Dennis suggested the game may not kick off until 5pm local time, which is at 10pm UK time.