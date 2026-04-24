Thomas Tuchel told ‘complete midfield player’ Morgan Gibbs-White is ‘worth a place’ in England’s World Cup squad as Nottingham Forest star battles Phil Foden & Co for selection

Former Wolves technical director Scott Sellars, who oversaw Gibbs-White’s development from a teenager to a Premier League regular, believes the midfielder’s versatility and mentality rival the elite options currently available to Tuchel. Sellars highlighted the player’s unique ability to influence tight games and expressed shock at his recent exclusion from the national setup.

Discussing why the Forest talisman deserves a seat on the plane to the World Cup this summer, Sellars told BBC Sport: "I always felt he would play for England and at youth level he compared to the best. I worked with Phil Foden at City, so I knew his level and I always felt Morgan was around that.

"His mentality and his attitude would mean he would get opportunities to play at the highest level. Anything he's done in his career has been no surprise. His attitude was the first thing I saw at about 15, just his enthusiasm and how he got around the game and wanted to get on the ball. Then when he got the ball, he'd do something."







