Sarina Wiegman will remain in charge of England beyond the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. A two-year contract extension until 2029 has been officially confirmed for the 56-year-old Dutchwoman, who has led England to victory at the last two European Championships.
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England: Sarina Wiegman’s contract extension confirmed; she remains in charge until 2029
Target: Brazil 2027
"I'm delighted to be able to continue my journey. I couldn't imagine a better job in football," she said. "Working for a world-class organisation like the FA, alongside so many people dedicated to the success of England's national teams and the growth of our sport, is a source of excitement for me. My focus now is on the play-off. We have an important task ahead of us: securing a place in Brazil."
How much does he earn?
The former Netherlands coach earns around €1.3 million a year, making her the world's highest-paid female coach, according to the English press.
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