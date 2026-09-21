Getty Images Sport
England call up two replacements after Cole Palmer, Declan Rice and Man Utd duo withdraw from squad
Tuchel forced into early squad changes
Tuchel’s preparations for England's upcoming Nations League campaign have been significantly disrupted by a series of high-profile withdrawals. Chelsea’s talismanic forward Cole Palmer, Arsenal powerhouse Declan Rice, and the Manchester United duo of Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford have all been ruled out of the squad. Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento completes the list of five players who will not be participating in the forthcoming international fixtures, leaving the German coach with several holes to fill in his tactical setup.
In response to these absences, Tuchel has turned to youth and familiarity by calling up Everton midfielder James Garner and Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White. The duo is scheduled to link up with the rest of the Three Lions contingent on Tuesday.
While the loss of established starters like Rice and Palmer is a blow, it opens the door for Garner and Gibbs-White to stake their claim for a permanent spot in the new manager's plans as England prepares to face top-tier European competition in the Nations League A group.
- Getty Images Sport
Gibbs-White and Garner get their chance
For Gibbs-White, the call-up marks a swift return to the international fold after he narrowly missed out on the initial 27-man selection. The Nottingham Forest leader has already earned six caps for his country and was highly regarded by the coaching staff during the selection process. Discussing his decision-making process, Tuchel said on Friday that 26-year-old Gibbs-White was close to being included in the original group, highlighting the midfielder's consistent form in the Premier League as a primary reason for his inclusion now.
Garner also finds himself back in the senior environment after previously representing the Three Lions earlier this year. The Everton man made his first two senior appearances in March but, much like Gibbs-White, was not part of the squad that travelled for the 2026 World Cup.
Load management and injury concerns
The withdrawal of Palmer is perhaps the most surprising, given that he had only recently returned to the fold after being left out of the World Cup squad. The Chelsea star, who recently featured in a heavy defeat against Brentford, is reportedly stepping back due to load management and a minor injury concern. It appears a collective decision was made between club and country to ensure the 24-year-old does not aggravate any underlying issues.
Manchester United’s fitness problems have also played a role in thinning Tuchel's options. Both Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford were forced off during United's recent 1-1 draw with Fulham. Mainoo lasted 80 minutes at Craven Cottage before being replaced, while Rashford’s exit was also due to physical complaints.
- (C)Getty Images
Navigating a difficult Nations League schedule
The timing of these injuries is particularly unfortunate given the calibre of opposition England are scheduled to face. The Three Lions are slated to open their Nations League account against a formidable Spanish side on September 26, a match that will serve as a stern litmus test for Tuchel's tactical vision. Following the showdown with the world champions, England must face a double-header against the Czech Republic and a difficult away fixture against Croatia.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting