England have 'so many players better than Bukayo Saka' & he doesn't 'deserve' World Cup starting spot, claims ex-Arsenal star

Despite the harsh criticism, the Arsenal star has proven pedigree when it comes to international football. In the last World Cup, he scored three goals, while his European campaign this season yielded three goals and two assists in 11 matches. The winger must now answer his critics on the pitch as England prepare for their Group L campaign. The Three Lions face a demanding schedule, starting against Croatia on Wednesday before playing Ghana on June 23 and concluding against Panama on June 27. England have a wealth of attacking options, but the winger knows exactly how to perform and deliver under the immense pressure of tournament football.