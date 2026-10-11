En-Nesyri in the dock, and the reason is Yassine Bounou!

Youssef En-Nesyri refused to celebrate his goal against Al Hilal. Instead, the Al Ittihad striker went straight to his compatriot Yassine Bounou, the Riyadh giants' goalkeeper, during the eighth-round clasico of the Saudi Roshn League. That gesture put him squarely in the firing line, sparking widespread debate and splitting opinion between those who saw a humane moment between friends and those who felt it had no place in a rivalry this fierce.

The goal itself arrived in the 22nd minute, a rocket of a shot that caught Bounou by surprise and, at that stage, Al Ittihad's only reply. En-Nesyri turned away from his own fans and embraced the Al Hilal keeper, a scene that laid bare the bond between the two Moroccans.

Then came the 3-2 defeat, and with it the backlash. Some supporters felt the striker owed his own team more passion and his opponent rather less consolation.