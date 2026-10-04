Emmanuel Eboue tips Manchester City legend Yaya Toure for future Premier League managerial return

Addressing the prospect of African tacticians reaching the Premier League and the immense pride felt across their homeland, Eboue shared his conviction with LiveFootballTickets: "Why not? Maybe one day Yaya Toure will be there. Everybody in Ivory Coast is very proud of what he is doing. Yaya is my friend and I speak to him sometimes."

Reflecting on his former international colleague's steady progress in management, the ex-Gunners defender added: "I believe one day he can come back to England as a manager because he is doing very well. Maybe one day we will see an Ivorian manager in the Premier League. Why not?"