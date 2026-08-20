Juventus want a full-back, though it is not a priority. Massara and Carnevali want more options on the left, where Cambiaso can play and, if needed, Celik too, the versatile defender who arrived after his spell at Roma. There is no leading candidate or advanced negotiation at this stage. These are days of contacts, enquiries and ideas as they work out which avenues are viable. A major investment for that role looks unlikely after a transfer drive worth more than €100 million brought Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic and Ekhator to Turin, with a reliable low-cost player, preferably one who is versatile, the easier option to bring in.
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Emerson Palmieri for Juventus: contact with Marseille. Di Gregorio could end up in France
Emerson Palmieri emerges
That brings Emerson Palmieri into focus, a European champion with Mancini's Italy in 2021 who is now at Marseille. The 32-year-old brings pedigree and international experience and, if needed, can also slot in as the left-sided centre-back in a back three. At OM he is under contract until 2027, with the French club holding an option to extend the deal until 2028, but they will let him go if a good offer arrives. Marseille need to raise cash and would also gladly save on his wages, currently around €3 million gross per year.
Di Gregorio to Marseille?
The two clubs, who have an excellent relationship, have already discussed it while working on the Michele Di Gregorio dossier. After Guglielmo Vicario's arrival from Tottenham, the former Pordenone goalkeeper will leave. He does not want to stay as back-up, and the idea of playing abroad at the Velodrome appeals to him. That is why he has turned down the chance to return to Monza, the club that launched him in Serie A. Di Gregorio, whose contract expires in 2029, earns €2 million at Juventus, and the loan swap with Emerson Palmieri can only happen if the Italo-Brazilian renews his contract with OM. Right now it is one idea, but not the only one. Juventus are weighing up other profiles too, including Raum of RB Leipzig and Carrera of Real Madrid, who has slipped to second choice with the arrival of Cuccurella.
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