Emerson Palmieri for Juventus: contact with Marseille. Di Gregorio could end up in France

The two clubs, who have an excellent relationship, have already discussed it while working on the Michele Di Gregorio dossier. After Guglielmo Vicario's arrival from Tottenham, the former Pordenone goalkeeper will leave. He does not want to stay as back-up, and the idea of playing abroad at the Velodrome appeals to him. That is why he has turned down the chance to return to Monza, the club that launched him in Serie A. Di Gregorio, whose contract expires in 2029, earns €2 million at Juventus, and the loan swap with Emerson Palmieri can only happen if the Italo-Brazilian renews his contract with OM. Right now it is one idea, but not the only one. Juventus are weighing up other profiles too, including Raum of RB Leipzig and Carrera of Real Madrid, who has slipped to second choice with the arrival of Cuccurella.