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'It’s about how you bounce back' - Elliot Anderson ready to shine at Manchester City after World Cup heartbreak
Overcoming the pain of semi-final defeat
Anderson has admitted that recent World Cup semi-final defeat pains him. However, as time went on, he began to overcome the situation and prepared to embark on his new journey with City. Anderson is expected to make his competitive debut for the club when City face Premier League champions Arsenal in the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Sunday.
Reflecting on the emotional toll of the tournament, Anderson was candid about the difficulty of moving on from such a significant loss. “It’s really hard,” Anderson told reporters. “I’m still sort of struggling with that. There are highs and lows in football. It’s about how you bounce back. I’ve had three weeks to reflect on it, but now is a new season, you have to move forward."
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Proving his worth on the global stage
Anderson was one of the English players who shone in that summer tournament. He played 8 matches for England, helping them win the bronze medal by defeating France 6–4 in the play-off. He recorded an assist, 386 completed passes (90% accuracy), 19 successful tackles, and 28 clearances. Anderson believes the experience has prepared him for the pressure of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs.
"I take huge confidence knowing that I can perform on a World Cup stage. Obviously I hadn't played in anything as big as that before. That was a really good test for me," Anderson said.
Stepping into the Rodri void
The timing of Anderson’s arrival could not be more critical for City, especially with the future of midfield linchpin Rodri currently shrouded in uncertainty. Barcelona have intensified their pursuit of the 30-year-old Spaniard, launching a fresh £51 million bid on Wednesday in an attempt to bring the Ballon d’Or winner to Camp Nou. If a deal is finalised, Anderson will be expected to step up and fill the massive void left in the heart of the pitch.
When asked if his style of play aligns with that of the Spanish international, Anderson expressed confidence in his ability to adapt to different tactical requirements. "I think so. I can do various things within midfield and I’ll see where I get used," he explained. "I’ll play anywhere. Creating things, driving forward or the other role if they ask me to do that."
"I've spoken a few times to the manager. He explained the sort of things that I need to do. There is a lot of running, a lot of energy. It's to try and control games. That is what I can do."
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Record-breaking expectations at the Etihad
Anderson’s journey to Manchester was marked by a record-breaking transfer fee, moving from Nottingham Forest for £116 million. Although that figure was briefly eclipsed by Morgan Rogers’ £117 million move to Chelsea, the pressure of being one of the most expensive British players in history remains significant. Having started his career at Newcastle United, Anderson’s rapid rise through the ranks has been nothing short of meteoric.
"It will always be [attached] to me. As long as I focus on myself and my performances, that’s all I can do. It's football, isn't it?" Anderson stated.
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