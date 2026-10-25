Genoa claimed three crucial points in the relegation fight with a 1-0 win over Venezia. Ellertson's spectacular strike midway through the first half settled the head-to-head clash.

Venezia enjoyed more of the play but rarely threatened Bijlow's goal. Ellertson punished them with a thunderbolt from the edge of the box that flew into the top corner, leaving Stankovic helpless. Bijlow had to wait until the 93rd minute to produce a remarkable save from Akor Adams, preserving the lead and securing the points for De Rossi.

Nicola's side cannot build on their win over Napoli and slip to the bottom of the table. Genoa, meanwhile, have claimed all seven of their points at home.





Genoa-Venezia 1-0

Goalscorer: 26' Ellertson (G)



