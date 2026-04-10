Elite League Supplement: A top-of-the-table clash between Al-Ittihad and Neom… while Al-Qadsia aims to reclaim its stolen dream

Getty/Goal

The quarter-final play-off pits Al-Ittihad against Neom, with the first leg scheduled for Tabuk and the second in Jeddah.

Al-Ittihad head into the tie on the back of two convincing 7–1 and 4–1 victories over Al-Bukairiya and Al-Shabab respectively in their final three league outings, although they did suffer a narrow 3–2 loss to Al-Khaleej.

They finished the league phase in seventh place with 34 points, recording 10 wins, four draws and six defeats.

The westerners will look to Ammar Al-Ghamdi, who sits third in the Saudi Under-21 scoring charts with 12 goals.

Neom, meanwhile, claimed two victories in their last four Saudi Under-21 League outings—1-0 over Al-Khaleej and 2-0 against Al-Shabab—but also lost 1-2 to Al-Raed and drew 1-1 with Al-Bukairiya in the final round.

Neom, meanwhile, ended the stage in tenth place with 32 points, thanks to 10 wins, two draws and eight defeats.

This will be their first meeting of the current Joi Elite League season, as the two sides did not face each other in the league phase.