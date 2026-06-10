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Nayib Moran

El Tri legend Raul Jimenez primed for first World Cup start, Brian Gutierrez’s stunning rise and Rafa Marquez’s evolving role - Five keys for Mexico vs South Africa

FEATURES
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup
J. Aguirre
R. Jimenez
B. Gutierrez
R. Marquez
R. Marquez

Mexico enter the World Cup opener unbeaten in 2026, with Raul Jimenez chasing a full-circle moment, Brian Gutierrez rising and Rafa Marquez’s role growing.

In his wildest dreams, Javier “Vasco” Aguirre couldn’t have envisioned a better standing ahead of a World Cup debut. Mexico are undefeated in 2026, with 15 goals scored and only two conceded. 

Not only that, Aguirre has built a team that mirrors his personality: fierce in defense, organized in attack, and emotionally connected to the moment. Mexico are not arriving with the kind of chaos that has often followed the national team into major tournaments. This time, there is rhythm. There is depth. There is competition for places. And there is a coach who seems to believe the difficult part - recovering the pride and conviction around El Tri - has already begun to take hold.

“We’ve been preparing for 22 months, and I don’t think choosing the final roster was easy,” Aguirre said after Mexico’s 5-1 win over Serbia. “There were a lot of setbacks along the way, 12 injured players, but beyond the result, I think we’re on the rise.

“We’re arriving in good shape, in good spirits, we’ve recovered players, and we’re reaching this moment in a good place. The 26 players give me a wide range of possibilities. I don’t feel that we have weaknesses or difficulties in any position.”

That confidence is reflected in the roster he chose, a mix of veterans, young players, and footballers who have forced their way into the conversation at the perfect time. Sixteen years ago, on the same date, South Africa and Mexico opened the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg. Now the story circles back, only this time Aguirre leads Mexico at home, in what could be his final great act with the national team.

Here are GOAL’s five keys to watch as Mexico host South Africa at Estadio Azteca.

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    Rafa Marquez’s eternal presence

    Rafa Marquez’s presence has been felt in nearly every Mexico World Cup run since 1998, with Qatar 2022 standing as the lone exception.

    That absence feels notable now. In the only World Cup this century without Marquez involved, El Tri delivered their worst modern-era performance, crashing out in the group stage for the first time since 1978. This time, he will not be wearing the shirt, but he will be beside Javier Aguirre on the sideline, offering instructions and helping shape Mexico’s approach.

    Marquez is expected to take over as Mexico manager once this World Cup cycle ends, adding another layer to his role this summer. Aguirre remains firmly in charge, but Marquez is no longer simply watching and learning.

    “Rafa’s evolution has been huge,” Aguirre said last week in Toluca. “The first Rafa who arrived wanted to settle in and observe, but now you watch him train, and you say, ‘This guy is a coach.’ I’ll step aside soon enough, and he’ll take over. I don’t see any major issue in that regard.”

    Marquez represents some of Mexico’s greatest World Cup memories, but also some of its deepest frustrations. He has lived the highs, the painful eliminations, the pressure, the criticism, and the full weight of the shirt. That gives his voice real authority in a dressing room filled with players who grew up watching him lead El Tri.

    It would be a stretch to suggest Marquez will be making the major decisions at this World Cup. Aguirre still controls the team. But there may be moments, especially in matches where Mexico dominates possession, when Marquez’s influence becomes easier to spot. South Africa could offer the first glimpse.

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  • Mexico v Serbia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Jimenez set for first World Cup start

    After leading Mexico to their first CONCACAF Nations League title in 2025, Raul Jimenez was emotional.

    He had finished the Final Four as the standout player, scoring all four of Mexico’s goals along the way. For him, it produced something close to relief. After everything he had been through, Jimenez finally lived a moment as Mexico’s most important player.

    Getting to that point had been incredibly difficult after the head injury he suffered with Wolves in 2020, during a Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. His resurgence since then has been nothing short of spectacular, and now one of the most immediate goals is simple: start a World Cup match for Mexico and score.

    Before the injury, Jimenez was then-manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s most important player. The offense ran through him. The same can be said now with Aguirre in charge, especially during the first months of this new process, when El Tri needed vindication in the region, and Jimenez became the face of that climb.

    But now, the responsibility does not fall solely on him. New faces have emerged around him, including Julian Quiñones, Brian Gutierrez, and Alvaro Fidalgo. Jimenez no longer has to carry the entire attack by himself. He has to lead it.

    It remains to be seen how he will celebrate that first World Cup goal if it comes. There may be tears, especially after the recent passing of his father. Estadio Azteca was Jimenez’s first football home, and returning there to score his first World Cup goal would be a full-circle moment.

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    How ready is South Africa for this opener?

    Bafana Bafana’s preparation for the World Cup opener has carried a clear CONCACAF flavor, but not necessarily one that fully mirrors what Mexico will ask of them at Estadio Azteca. South Africa faced Panama twice in March, drawing 1-1 before falling 2-1, then closed part of its sendoff with a 0-0 draw against Nicaragua. It also reportedly drew Jamaica 1-1 in a behind-closed-doors final warm-up before turning full attention to El Tri.

    Those matches offered useful physical and regional tests, but none of those opponents executed the game quite like Mexico. Not in tempo. Not in possession. Not in the way Aguirre’s side can use the altitude, the crowd, and the rhythm of the match to tilt the field.

    South Africa have also tried to speed up their adaptation process by arriving early in Mexico. Hugo Broos’ side traveled to its World Cup base in Pachuca at the start of June, giving Bafana Bafana several days to adjust to the conditions before making the trip to Mexico City for the June 11 opener.

    There is enough talent in Broos’ squad to make Mexico uncomfortable if El Tri loses patience. Teboho Mokoena can dictate moments in midfield, while Lyle Foster offers a forward reference capable of stretching defenders. Oswin Appollis, who scored against Panama, is another player Mexico will need to track carefully, especially in transition.

    South Africa may not arrive with the same attacking options Mexico have tested themselves against in recent months, but they do arrive organized, acclimatized, and dangerous enough to punish a mistake in an opener that will carry enormous pressure for the host nation.

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  • Mexico v Serbia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Will Luis Romo become Aguirre’s good luck card?

    So far in 2026, Luis Romo has played 260 minutes for Aguirre’s side. He was not available for the March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, but Aguirre and his coaching staff did not seem bothered by that. They still included him in the final roster, and the reasons are becoming easier to understand.

    If there is a player who has fully taken advantage of reporting early to El Tri’s World Cup camp, it is Romo. He seems to have gained more speed in recent weeks after recovering from a muscular injury, and his good fitness level could make him more useful than many expected.

    Against South Africa, a team likely to prioritize defensive order, Romo’s presence could become beneficial for Mexico. He gives Aguirre a player capable of helping start attacks quickly, especially if Mexico builds with a backline of three. His presence could also function as a surprise factor, forcing South Africa to adjust to a player who moves between lines and zones.

    Most predicted starting lineups do not seriously consider Romo as a starter. But his presence, form, and tactical flexibility might make him a surprising addition to the XI. At worst, he should get minutes in the second half of the opener.

    Romo was part of Mexico’s World Cup squad in 2022 but did not play. His World Cup debut could finally arrive on June 11.

  • Mexico v Serbia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    How special is Brian Gutierrez’s current run?

    In this century, Giovani dos Santos and Carlos Vela were the two Mexican prodigies who carried the biggest expectations. For years, Gio and Vela made El Tri fans dream big. Their talent was never in question, but their World Cup scoring breakthroughs took time. Giovani scored his first World Cup goal for Mexico at 25 in 2014, while Vela had to wait until he was 29 in 2018.

    Now comes the question for Gutierrez: Is he next?

    He could get his first World Cup chance at 22. If he scores, he will do something Gio and Vela could not do at that age, despite both making their tournament debuts under Aguirre in 2010.

    That is no small task. World Cup goals are hard to come by, especially for Mexico, which scored only twice in Qatar 2022 as its attacking ideas faded under tournament pressure. But Gutierrez enters 2026 with real momentum. In the two friendlies he played, he produced one goal and one assist, and if the Serbia match was any indication, he should have opportunities to make an impact in front of goal.


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