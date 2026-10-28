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Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

El Clasico a painful lesson: Flick puts Barcelona star to a real test

Match
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Gavi
H. Flick
Spain
Germany

Difficult questions still unresolved!

Football throws up situations that defy explanation, and Gavi's is fast becoming one of them. The Barcelona midfielder has slipped from pivotal figure to little more than a symbolic presence. Injuries explain part of his absence, true, but they no longer account for a situation that has grown worrying now that he is fit again.

This was meant to be the year of his decisive return. A knee injury had kept him off the pitch for months, then a setback delayed his comeback. Now he had a full season ahead to rediscover his level, his consistency and his leadership.

He has recovered physically and is ready to compete. Yet his minutes fall well short of what a player of his talent deserves. Just 191 minutes this season across all competitions, a figure that lays bare how far he has drifted from the team's plans.

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  • El Clasico, a painful proof: a near non-existent presence!

    In a report by Marca on Wednesday, under the headline "The Gavi riddle", the paper pointed to the stark contrast between the two versions of Gavi, before and after his injuries.

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    It added: "That energetic player, with his attacking pressing, able to motivate his team-mates and fight for every ball as if it were the last, was far more than just a substitute. His personality and his ability to lift the team's tempo made him an important player for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Now, however, he seems to have slipped into a secondary role that he is struggling to escape."

    It explained: "The Clasico was a clear example. In a match of the highest level, and with everything a clash against Real Madrid represents, Gavi did not play a single minute. This decision clearly reflects his current situation and raises a question about his true standing in the team now. It is easy to rehabilitate a player gradually after a serious injury like this, but it is very difficult for his presence, after his recovery, to remain almost non-existent.

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  • The most important question awaits an answer: the real challenge

    The outlook, moreover, is far from encouraging. Competition for a midfield berth is fierce and Gavi's chances keep shrinking. Pedri and Rodri look like the main candidates for the holding role, while Frenkie de Jong's return hands the coach even more options.

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    Marca stated: "Gavi will have to fight for playing time, which seems hard to come by under the current circumstances. Time is passing, and he needs enough playing time to recover his rhythm, his self-confidence and the status he previously enjoyed."

    The paper added: "The most important question is no longer whether Gavi will return to his former level, but whether he will get the opportunities needed to prove it. Recovering his health was the first step, but reclaiming his place at Barcelona may become the real challenge."

    It concluded: "Gavi may get some minutes against Alaves due to player rotation, but the question is whether he will continue to get them against Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid."

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31 Oct 2026

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