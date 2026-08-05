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Ahmad Salah

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Egyptian league draw: early clash between Al-Ahly and Zamalek

Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Pyramids FC
Premier League
Egypt

The title-winning bonus increases tenfold

The draw for the 2026-2027 Egyptian Premier League handed a mixed start to title holders Zamalek and rivals Al-Ahly and Pyramids.

Zamalek open the season against Al-Ittihad Al-Sakandary on 21 August. Bank Al-Ahly follow in the second round on 26 August, before the Suez side Petrojet on 31 August.

The fourth round pits Zamalek against Abu Qir for Fertilizers on 8 September, with Ghazl El-Mahalla to come in the fifth round on 16 September.

Artificial intelligence conducted the draw, and it slotted the big one between Al-Ahly and Zamalek into round 6 on 11 October.

Pyramids await Zamalek in round 13 on 28 December.

  • Al-Ahly and Pyramids: another summit clash

    Al Ahly, meanwhile, open their campaign against El Sharqia Enppi in the first round on 23 August, then face ZED FC in the second round on 28 August.

    The Red side then take on Smouha in the third round on 1 September, El Mokawloon El Arab in the fourth on 9 September and Abu Qir for Fertilizers in the fifth on 15 September, before a sixth-round meeting with Zamalek.

    A clash with Pyramids follows in the ninth round on 23 November.

    Read also: The secret of the strange number: did Salah give up his usual shirt in Trabzon?

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  • Pyramids' start

    Pyramids begin their campaign against Ghazl El Mahalla. Abou Qir Fertilizers and Al Masry follow in the second and third rounds, before El Gouna arrive in the fourth and Ceramica Cleopatra in the sixth.

    This season's competition opens with a league phase between all participating clubs. The teams then split into two groups. Six clubs fight it out for the title in the first, while 14 scrap for survival in the second, with four dropping down to the Professional League.

    Organisers have pencilled in a pause from 20 September to fit around the international break.

    On the money, Ahmed Diab, president of the Egyptian Football Association of Clubs, revealed that the title reward has jumped to 50 million pounds from next season, up from just 5 million. That's a tenfold rise. Diab added that the league had boosted its television broadcasting revenues by 300%.

    Read also: "More important than paying off my debts": Salah ignites the madness of Trabzon's fans

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