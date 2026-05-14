Real Madrid midfielder left out of France's World Cup squad amid difficult season as Didier Deschamps reveals 26-man list

While some veterans missed out, Deschamps has injected fresh blood into Les Bleus, with 13 players set to experience their first World Cup. Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wolfsburg’s Lacroix were the standout names among the inclusions.

"Mateta has been very effective with us, and with his club too without having played for two months with 20 goals. He has a different profile, which we may need at some point," the coach explained.

Addressing the youth in the side, which includes Michael Olise and Warren Zaire-Emery, Deschamps added: "There should be no tension. But if they are there... it's good for oxygenation. Olise, today he is a phenomenon. The first four or five games were complicated. Sometimes it takes time. But these players are ready for that, the level is high. It's an experience. You don't just need beginners, but it's a question of maturity. Managing the emotional side is important. The World Cup, there is nothing above that. We accompany them of course."