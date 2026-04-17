Getty Images Sport
Eduardo Camavinga apologises to Real Madrid fans after costly red card in Champions League loss to Bayern Munich
Red card proves decisive in dramatic defeat
Camavinga endured a difficult evening as Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Madrid lost 4–3 on the night at the Allianz Arena, falling 6–4 on aggregate in a frantic second leg. The French midfielder was shown a red card during the latter stages of the contest, leaving Madrid short-handed at a crucial moment.
With a numerical advantage, Bayern capitalised on the opportunity to score two late goals - through Luis Diaz and Michael Olise - and secure their place in the semi-finals. The dismissal quickly became a focal point in the post-match reaction. Spanish media heavily criticised Camavinga’s loss of discipline, with many arguing that the sending-off disrupted Madrid’s defensive organisation when they most needed composure.
- Getty Images Sport
Camavinga issues apology to teammates and supporters
After the defeat, Camavinga addressed the situation publicly through his social media accounts, choosing to take responsibility for the moment that shaped the match. In a message shared on Instagram, the France international wrote: "I take responsibility for my part. I want to apologise to my team and all Madridistas. Thank you for your support. Hala Madrid, always."
Arbeloa criticises referee's decision
Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa commented on the sending off, stating that referee Slavko Vincic only issued the second yellow card after being pressured by Bayern players.
He said: "Nobody understands how a player can be sent off for an action like that... the feeling is one of injustice and anger. I think the referee showed him the card because he didn’t realise he already had a yellow... because the Bayern players had to go and tell him it was his second, but honestly, it’s not even a yellow-card offence. Either the referee has never played football... or I don’t know, but I think it’s even worse that he didn't know the player was already on a card."
- Getty
Focus shifts to domestic campaign
Los Blancos will now turn their attention to La Liga, where they currently sit second, nine points behind leaders Barcelona. They next face Alaves on Tuesday. Camavinga, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back and help Madrid catch the Blaugrana.