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Real Madrid Bayern Munich winners losers GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Are you watching, Aurelio De Laurentiis? Eduardo Camavinga's costly red card, Luis Diaz's decision to leave Liverpool and all of the winners and losers from Bayern's Munich Champions League classic with Real Madrid

Winners & Losers
Opinion
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
FEATURES
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
V. Kompany
A. Arbeloa
L. Diaz
E. Camavinga
M. Neuer
A. Lunin
Paris Saint-Germain

What a game! What a tie, in fact! Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid had a bit of everything: great goals, goalkeeping gaffes and incredibly controversial calls. The net result was the kind of engrossing encounter that makes a mockery of Aurelio De Laurentiis' claim that we need to change the game to make it more appealing to young people.

One of the Italian's preposterous proposals was to reduce the length of halves to 25 minutes, the folly of which was laid bare at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. There were five goals during a gripping first half, with Bayern twice pegging back a resurgent Real only to see Kylian Mbappe put los Blancos back in front just before break to make it 3-3 on aggregate.

It was anyone's tie at that point, with the hosts dictating the play but Madrid looking absolutely lethal on the counter-attack. However, Eduardo Camavinga was sent off for a second bookable offence with less than five minutes of normal time remaining and Bayern capitalised, with Luis Diaz wresting the advantage back to the Bavarians before Michael Olise put the result beyond all doubt with a stunning strike in the dying seconds.

Below, GOAL runs through all of the major wins and losers on a dramatic night in Munich as Bayern beat Real 4-3 on the night, and 6-4 on aggregate...

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Luis Diaz

    Luis Diaz was conspicuous by his absence at Anfield on Tuesday night. Liverpool sorely missed the Colombian's dribbling skills and eye for goal during a desperately frustrating Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

    In fairness, though, it's been that way all season, with the club's fans lamenting the loss of a player that played such a pivotal role in last season's Premier League title triumph - and Diaz's fantastic form Bayern Munich has only heightened the Reds' sense of regret.

    In fairness to Liverpool, €75 million (£65m/$88m) looked like a pretty good price for a winger set to turn 29 midway through the current campaign but Bayern believed they'd bagged themselves a bargain - and it's really starting to look like they were right.

    Diaz's goal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night was his 24th of the season - and easily his most important so far, as it broke Real's resistance moments after they'd been reduced to 10 men.

    Consequently, while Diaz's former team-mates are now out of the Champions League, Diaz remains in contention to lift the trophy for the first time - and while playing the best football of his career.

    For many players, leaving Liverpool is always a step down. In Diaz's case, though, it's elevated him to a whole other level.

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  • Manuel NeuerIMAGO / Matthias Koch

    LOSER: Goalkeeping

    For all of the quality on show, this was a poor night for the goalies.

    Of course, both Andriy Lunin and Manuel Neuer were bound to be busy. This was always going to be a back-and-forth game between two defensively flawed teams. But while both goalies really should have been spending their evening keeping their team in the game, they spent far more time threatening to throw it away.

    Madrid's opener was a remarkably preventable thing, Neuer simply passing the ball to Guler. Lunin one-upped him five minutes later by being shoved into his own net to hand Bayern an equaliser. Madrid's second might also have been avoidable - not least because Neuer got a hand on Guler's free kick.

    To be sure, the duo of goalies provided some big stops. But both also made big mistakes. Not a great advert for the goalkeeper's union.


  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Bayern Munich

    Bayern took a significant step towards ending a run of four consecutive Champions League knockout tie losses to Real Madrid by beating los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu last week for the first time in 25 years.

    However, nobody in Munich was taking anything for granted ahead of the second leg. Club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge even warned in an interview with DAZN, "We mustn't make the mistake of letting too much euphoria spread. Real Madrid have given us plenty of grief here in Munich over the years."

    At half-time on Wednesday night, they looked perfectly poised to pile even more misery on the Bavarians. Bayern may have been the better side during the opening 45 minutes but Kylian Mbappe & Co. were 3-2 up and looking lethal on the break.

    Consequently, immense credit must go to Vincent Kompany and his players for maintaining their composure. Whereas Madrid ended up losing their heads during a frantic finale, Bayern kept theirs to finally break their Blancos curse.

    "Real Madrid are Real Madrid; they are always a threat," Kompany told DAZN afterwards. "But the boys were mentally strong today to recover from setbacks. We stayed calm and always felt that our moment would come."

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-REAL MADRIDAFP

    LOSER: Alvaro Arbeloa

    Where does Arbeloa go from here? It was unclear, in fairness, what his remit was when he took the job in January. Madrid didn’t indicate whether the appointment was temporary or permanent. Arbeloa said he knew he had to win, but what did he bring, exactly? A victory here wouldn’t really have answered that question in full, but it might have offered a little bit of clarity. In effect, this felt like a referendum for the Spaniard: somehow bring home this tie and he might have a shot at the job long term. Ultimately, he failed.

    Yet the irony is, Arbeloa didn’t do all that much wrong. Sure, there can be some gripes about his decision to start Thiago Pitarch in the first leg - who looked out of his depth in the 2-1 loss. But the youngster had played so well for him in the weeks before, and Jude Bellingham wasn’t fully fit.

    In effect, he tried to create all of the right conditions for the kind of Madrid voodoo that is so common in this competition. But it never quite came together for them. Much will be made of the perceived harshness of Camavinga’s red but surely Madrid will go looking for a new manager this summer? As for Arbeloa, well, he might have to do a little soul-searching and figure out where his career in senior management can start in full.


  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Neutrals

    Madrid more than played their part in a cracking quarter-final tie but there can be no doubt that the better team progressed - with the emphasis very much on 'team'. Bayern have their flaws in defence, with their soft centre a real cause for concern for Vincent Kompany, but they're an outstanding side that keeps the ball brilliantly and works tirelessly to win it back.

    As a result, they were always confident that they would turn the game around, with both Joshua Kimmich and Olise revealing afterwards that they felt that such was their control of the contest, it was only a matter of time before they regained the lead.

    From a neutral perspective, it was heartening to see their combination of quality and character rewarded - particularly against a group of individuals that mix moments of magic with pathetic displays of petulance. Indeed, one cannot help but wonder what Vinicius Junior & Co. might achieve if they surrounded opponents as energetically as they surrounded the referee after the full-time whistle.

    So, while it would have been fascinating to see Kylian Mbappe going up against his former employers in the last four, the prospect of Bayern battling it out with PSG for a place in the final is positively mouth-watering. In truth, it probably should have been the final, as they're easily the two most attractive teams in the world right now, as easy on the eye as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid can be tough to watch.

    But let's look on the bright side. We now get to see Bayern and PSG collide twice in the space of eight days and, if their league-phase meeting is anything to go by, there's every chance that we might actually see a semi-final to rival last season's titanic tussle between Barcelona and Inter.

    What a treat that would be for football fans with a decent attention span!

  • Bayern Real Madrid CamavingaGetty

    LOSER: Eduardo Camavinga

    What a weird 25 minutes it was from Camavinga. For his first few moments on the pitch, he looked excellent. Brahim Diaz, who he replaced, lacks physicality and bite. Camavinga's snappiness and defensive instincts were the perfect counter.

    But the Frenchman tarnished his evening in the remaining 20. His first yellow was silly. Camavinga effectively rugby tackled Jamal Musiala as he ran through the midfield. And the second was maddening.

    The 23-year-old went in late on Harry Kane and then delayed the restart by running away with the ball. The obvious result was a red card and the game opened up thereafter. Bayern had more space to operate in and, inevitably, their two wing wizards took full advantage.

    Camavinga, to be clear, is not solely to blame here. But his stupidity had an immense impact on the game, the tie and indeed Madrid's season.