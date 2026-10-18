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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Edoardo Bove: “Return to Italy? Why not in the future?”

E. Bove
Fiorentina
Roma

The former Roma and Fiorentina midfielder speaks at the presentation of the documentary film “In un battito”

Edoardo Bove, Watford midfielder and former Roma and Fiorentina player, spoke at the Rome Film Fest presentation of "In un battito", a documentary that tells his story. Asked if he could return to Italy should the rules on eligibility to play sport change, he said: "Return to Italy? In the future, why not. I'm happy where I am now. Playing abroad was one of my goals, but I can't hide the fact that I follow the Italian league and still feel attached to Roma and Italy. For now, I'm happy where I am, but at the same time I don't want to close any doors."

  • Born in 2002, the player adds, according to ANSA: "My dream was to play football again, and I'm managing to do that in England. My heart played a little trick on me, but returning to the Olimpico was emotional, as was receiving the kind of affection I didn't feel I deserved for what I had done on the pitch. But that's what Roma fans are like too: they look beyond results."


    On the bill that bears his name: "It should be scheduled in January. It's not a law about sport, but about what happens in Italy, because many people are unable to intervene or are afraid to. It's a law that cuts across different areas, and I'm confident it will be passed."



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