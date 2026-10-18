Edoardo Bove, Watford midfielder and former Roma and Fiorentina player, spoke at the Rome Film Fest presentation of "In un battito", a documentary that tells his story. Asked if he could return to Italy should the rules on eligibility to play sport change, he said: "Return to Italy? In the future, why not. I'm happy where I am now. Playing abroad was one of my goals, but I can't hide the fact that I follow the Italian league and still feel attached to Roma and Italy. For now, I'm happy where I am, but at the same time I don't want to close any doors."
Edoardo Bove: “Return to Italy? Why not in the future?”
Born in 2002, the player adds, according to ANSA: "My dream was to play football again, and I'm managing to do that in England. My heart played a little trick on me, but returning to the Olimpico was emotional, as was receiving the kind of affection I didn't feel I deserved for what I had done on the pitch. But that's what Roma fans are like too: they look beyond results."
On the bill that bears his name: "It should be scheduled in January. It's not a law about sport, but about what happens in Italy, because many people are unable to intervene or are afraid to. It's a law that cuts across different areas, and I'm confident it will be passed."
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