AFP
Dutch referee dead at 38 after being cut from World Cup
Tragic loss for Dutch football
The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed the passing of Rob Dieperink on Saturday, expressing profound grief over the loss of a prominent member of their officiating team. Dieperink had established himself as a respected figure in the Netherlands' top flight, having refereed in the Eredivisie since 2017, and was recently involved as a VAR official during Euro 2024.
The KNVB released a heartfelt statement following the news: "With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all a kind and dedicated colleague. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in processing this great loss." The cause of death for the 38-year-old has not yet been disclosed to the public.
- AFP
World Cup dream cut short
According to BBC Sport, Dieperink's death comes at a difficult professional moment, as he had recently been removed from FIFA’s list of officials for the upcoming World Cup. Despite being initially selected as a video assistant referee (VAR) for the tournament, he was cut from the squad in May following a police investigation in London that had taken place the previous month.
The official had been in the English capital for a Conference League clash between Crystal Palace and Fiorentina on April 9, where he served as the VAR. His professional standing was thrown into question when the Metropolitan Police launched an inquiry following an incident at an address on Wellesley Road, Croydon, leading to his eventual exclusion from the summer's premier international tournament.
Police investigation and dropped charges
A statement from the Metropolitan Police detailed the nature of the investigation that preceded Dieperink's removal from FIFA duty. The police confirmed: "On Thursday, 9 April, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault against a teenage boy, which occurred at an address on Wellesley Road, Croydon. A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault."
Ultimately, the authorities decided not to proceed with the case due to a lack of evidence. The police statement continued: "Officers completed a thorough investigation and reviewed all available evidence, including gathering CCTV and examining digital devices. Following these enquiries, they concluded that the evidential threshold had not been met. No further action will be taken."
- Imago
Dieperink maintains his innocence
Prior to his death, Dieperink spoke openly about the toll the allegations had taken on him, insisting that he had been cleared of any wrongdoing. Speaking to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, he expressed his frustration: "It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused. From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB."
He also touched upon his disappointment regarding the FIFA decision, while remaining grateful for the support of his domestic association during the turmoil. "I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that Fifa has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup any more; of course, I am disappointed about that," he added in his final public comments on the matter.
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